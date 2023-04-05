Solution Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Do you have solutions architect experience, and are you looking for a new opportunity in Cape Town? Webhelp is seeking a flexible, full-time Solutions Architect, and the role comes with an attractive salary and benefits package.

As a Solutions Architect, you will work closely with the Business Development, existing client Account Management, Commercial, Operations and Solutions Consultancy teams to design innovative multi-channel outsourcing solutions for prospective and current clients.

To give you an idea of how this flexible role would look and feel, here are some of the things you could expect to do:

Assess the current-state of Customer Experience Management and identify how this can be transformed through operational excellence, integrated ‘Omni-channel’ customer experiences and enhanced customer insight and analytics

Produce formal bids and existing client growth opportunities

Identify all of the components needed to deliver the overall solution

Design a solution that meets the identified client needs in a commercially attractive, differentiated and compelling manner.

To apply for this Solutions Architect role, you will need to demonstrate excellent commercial skills, experience in building and managing internal and client relationships and a thorough understanding of multi-channel customer experience design and delivery. You will also require the following:

Experience with digital solutions and the ability to generate creative solutions to generate compelling, differentiated and commercially attractive solutions in response to identified client needs and requirements

Expertise in the development of core technology infrastructure and platform requirements and solutions

The ability to understand and understand all aspects of the solution influencing cost, price and margin.

You will be rewarded with an excellent salary and benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach.

Please reach out to our team today to apply for this full-time Solutions Architect position in Cape Town. We’d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.

Join our fun-loving inclusive community of more than 120,000 passionate people who work across 200 locations in over 60 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

