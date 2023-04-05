System Analyst/Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a motivated and experienced System Analyst with a passion for developing and enhancing complex systems to meet business needs?

Do you have a keen eye for detail and a proven track record in analysis and evaluating system enhancements? Are you experienced in the Scrum methodology and excited to take on the role of Scrum Master for development stand-ups?

If yes, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

We are seeking a highly skilled System Analyst and Scrum Master to join our client a dynamic start up looking to expand its team!

In this role, you will be responsible for analysing current systems solutions and business requirements, interpreting and providing input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications, and designing new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs.

Your day-to-day duties will include participating in the process design or re-design and translating business/user requirements/processes into less complex system design, designing less complex system enhancements, and changing systems specifications based on testing problems/changing requirements.

You will also be responsible for designing interfaces and solutions with other systems, adhering to the change request process, and completing peer review of team change request submissions.

Additionally, you will be responsible for testing proposed solutions, developing system test plans for system, regression, and integration testing, performing systems testing and integration testing, and providing feedback on the results.

You will assist business and external stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes for sign-off, participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment, and manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

You will work closely with the Business, ITS, and third party service providers for operational, technical, and functional support. You will also create and maintain documentation, develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation, and act as Scrum Master for Development stand-ups, host daily stand-ups, and assist Product Owner with Product backlog.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Minimum 3 years IT degree/diploma

3 – 5 years relevant IT experience

SQL and relational database knowledge is required

Working knowledge of system intergrations

Able to work independently

SDLC and testing methodology knowledge

Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous

Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated

* Attention to detail

