System Engineer

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Senior Systems Engineer in Port Elizabeth.

This is a senior position in the IT Systems Administration job family and ensures continuous availability of IT services by effectively managing the identification of system requirements, installation of upgrades and monitoring of system performance for highly complex systems.

The primary responsibility of the IT Senior Systems Engineer is to ensure the design and implementation of systems, software and networks by defining highly complex system requirements, determining system specifications and process and working parameters.

In so doing, they take responsibility for the successful implementation of projects related to the management and support of the integration of various applications and platforms from a technical integration and business process perspective.

We are looking for someone that is strong client facing with monitoring experience. If you are a problem solver and looking to grow your Design & Development Experience as well as Azure and other cloud based experience, this is the role for you.

Desired Skills:

design

development

systems engineer

azure

cloud

nectar

prognosis

Systems engineering

Monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position