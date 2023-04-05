Systems Engineer (Canada) – Remote Remote

Systems engineer required at a well established Technology services provider (Canada – Relocation)

Objective:

To provide high-level System Administration support in the maintenance and monitoring of critical data platforms, end-user devices and providing direct support to our customers.

Requirements:

Practical, in-depth experience and knowledge working with Microsoft 365 Administration, Windows Servers, Azure, RDS/WVD, LAN/WAN, VoIP, RMM tools and remote management.

Certification in at least one IT discipline relevant to this position

5+ years of hands on experience in similar role

Server administration including Windows Server 2008 R[Phone Number Removed]; R2, 2016, and 2019, clustered hypervisors, Windows operating systems, MS Cluster Server and VMWare

Familiarity of appropriate server OS-level tools, such as Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, including the creation/deletion of user accounts, devices, and policies.

Knowledge of applying patches and updates for Windows servers and clients

Knowledge of managing and troubleshooting network switches, routers, access points and other network devices.

Administered and supported security firewalls such as SonicWall (Training provided for WatchGuard)

Administration of on-premise and/or cloud-hosted PBX systems

Strong knowledge of Windows end-user operating systems including Windows 7, 8, and 10 Professional

Experience resolving network and stand-alone printer issues

Office 365 Tenant administration (Licensing, Azure, ADFS, Active Directory Premium).

Office 365 monitoring service health, and management of service requests

Knowledge of redundancy strategies and disaster recovery contingency planning

Mentor and cross-train IT staff and provide guidance in day-to-day operations

Ability to explore and analyze new technologies and make recommendations to supervisor

Responsible for lifting, pushing, and pulling information technology equipment up to 50 pounds

Desired Skills:

IT

office365

servers

