Systems Engineer (Canada)

Apr 5, 2023

Systems engineer required at a well established Technology services provider (Canada – Relocation)
Objective:

To provide high-level System Administration support in the maintenance and monitoring of critical data platforms, end-user devices and providing direct support to our customers.

Requirements:

  • Practical, in-depth experience and knowledge working with Microsoft 365 Administration, Windows Servers, Azure, RDS/WVD, LAN/WAN, VoIP, RMM tools and remote management.
  • Certification in at least one IT discipline relevant to this position
  • 5+ years of hands on experience in similar role

  • Server administration including Windows Server 2008 R[Phone Number Removed]; R2, 2016, and 2019, clustered hypervisors, Windows operating systems, MS Cluster Server and VMWare
  • Familiarity of appropriate server OS-level tools, such as Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, including the creation/deletion of user accounts, devices, and policies.

  • Knowledge of applying patches and updates for Windows servers and clients
  • Knowledge of managing and troubleshooting network switches, routers, access points and other network devices.

  • Administered and supported security firewalls such as SonicWall (Training provided for WatchGuard)

  • Administration of on-premise and/or cloud-hosted PBX systems
  • Strong knowledge of Windows end-user operating systems including Windows 7, 8, and 10 Professional
  • Experience resolving network and stand-alone printer issues
  • Office 365 Tenant administration (Licensing, Azure, ADFS, Active Directory Premium).

  • Office 365 monitoring service health, and management of service requests
  • Knowledge of redundancy strategies and disaster recovery contingency planning

  • Mentor and cross-train IT staff and provide guidance in day-to-day operations
  • Ability to explore and analyze new technologies and make recommendations to supervisor

  • Responsible for lifting, pushing, and pulling information technology equipment up to 50 pounds

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • office365
  • servers

