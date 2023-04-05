Technical and Pruning Manager – Eastern Cape Kirkwood

TOP VACANCY ALERT

Our client in the Agriculture Industry based in Kirkwood, is currently looking to employ a Technical and Pruning Manager.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

A tertiary education of a BSC Agric or Diploma in agriculture would be preferable.

minimum of 5 years’ managerial and technical experience in citrus production.

Good understanding of required export quality standards.

Computer literacy with Excel experience.

Communication skills in English and Afrikaans – Xhosa is an advantage.

Willing to work irregular and long hours unique to the citrus spraying season.

General business acumen.

Responsibilities:

Irrigation: Will be involved with the managers in the planning of the scheduling according to the seasonal needs of the orchards. Probes and weather predictions form part of the scheduling model.

Fertigation: Will be involved with the planning of the fertilizer programme as required and prescribed. During orchard visits will observe and report any visual deficiency symptoms shown by the trees to the respective manager and GM.

Labour: Will be involved with the planning of the labour force needs in accordance with requirements by law as well as the prescribed standards of the company and for the health and safety of employees.

Harvesting: Will be involved with the management team in the planning of quality standards and selection of the required teams along with independent evaluation of the harvesting processes in accordance with the prescribed company standards.

Pest Control: Will be involved with the planning of spray programme with the management team which will be prescribed after numerous and continuous group discussions pre and during the spray season.

Will communicate with the respective farm managers to insure that pesticide applications are done strictly by calendar where required or in accordance with the pre-determined dates (carefully plan and implement these applications).

Will coordinate and scrutinize the scouting records and make sure that nothing has been missed to ensure that applications are done in accordance with specific pest pressure which is monitored by careful scouting which must be planned, scrutinised, and implemented.

Participation, interaction, contribution, and positive attitude towards the management team.

Participation in regular farm walkabouts and reporting findings during meetings and technical discussions with the team.

Will minute and circulate the management discussions.

Collection and collating of all required information for audits.

Make sure that information is correct and present it to the DALRAD officials during the early season audit.

Will be involved with the planning of the orchard inspections for the PQI requirements.

Coordinate communication between packhouse and farms.

Will be involved with the monitoring and scheduled re-baiting of BI traps.

Will collect and manage the Phytclean data and plan required treatments with the managers to ensure full compliance.

Will be required to assist and coordinate the collection of data for the prediction of fruit size and quality at orchard level.

Maintenance of pest database. (FF,BD, FCM)

Will be responsible for all pruning activities on the farms, this will however be jointly with the respective farm managers.

Communication skills and technical interaction with the respective farm managers is imperative.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Pruning Manager

Agriculture

Technical Manager

citrus production

Learn more/Apply for this position