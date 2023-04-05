Test Automation Specialist at financial and technology – Gauteng Rosebank

We are urgently looking for a Test automation engineer with sound knowledge and passion to join a corporate in the Financial Technology sector
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field
- 5+ years of experience in using testing toolset
- 5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages
- 1-2 years’ experience with relational databases
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required
- Strong understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing frameworks
- Experience with test automation tools and integration
- Knowledge of database systems and SQL
- Ability to analyze and improve business processes
- Excellent written and verbal communication abilities
- Ability to work both independently and in a team environment
- Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Object oriented programming experience
- Experience working with CI/CD tools
- Strong understanding of TDD/BDD
- Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs
- Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments
- Experience with Unix-like shell scripting
- Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)
Desired Skills:
- test automation
- Test Development Support
- devops engineering
- Testing
- agile
- microsoft azure
- java
- c#
- PHP
- rational databases
- SQL
- CI/CD Tools
- test analyst
- Technical tester
- testing frameworks
- TDD/BDD
- Software Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
in the financial technology sector
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R 720000.00 per annum depending on experience