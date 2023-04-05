Test Automation Specialist at financial and technology – Gauteng Rosebank

We are urgently looking for a Test automation engineer with sound knowledge and passion to join a corporate in the Financial Technology sector

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field

5+ years of experience in using testing toolset

5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages

1-2 years’ experience with relational databases

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required

Strong understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing frameworks

Experience with test automation tools and integration

Knowledge of database systems and SQL

Ability to analyze and improve business processes

Excellent written and verbal communication abilities

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Object oriented programming experience

Experience working with CI/CD tools

Strong understanding of TDD/BDD

Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs

Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments

Experience with Unix-like shell scripting

Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

test automation

Test Development Support

devops engineering

Testing

agile

microsoft azure

java

c#

PHP

rational databases

SQL

CI/CD Tools

test analyst

Technical tester

testing frameworks

TDD/BDD

Software Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

in the financial technology sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 720000.00 per annum depending on experience

