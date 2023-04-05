Test Automation Specialist at financial and technology

Apr 5, 2023

We are urgently looking for a Test automation engineer with sound knowledge and passion to join a corporate in the Financial Technology sector

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, or related field
  • 5+ years of experience in using testing toolset
  • 5+ years’ experience with C# (.NET Core), JavaScript, Java, Python programming languages
  • 1-2 years’ experience with relational databases

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Required

  • Strong understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) methodologies and testing frameworks
  • Experience with test automation tools and integration
  • Knowledge of database systems and SQL
  • Ability to analyze and improve business processes
  • Excellent written and verbal communication abilities
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team environment
  • Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools
  • Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Ability to create test plans and cases from specifications or verbal communications
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Object oriented programming experience
  • Experience working with CI/CD tools
  • Strong understanding of TDD/BDD
  • Solid knowledge of the HTTP protocol and REST APIs
  • Experience working in a DevOps support model and troubleshooting production environments
  • Experience with Unix-like shell scripting
  • Experience with Atlassian tools (Confluence, JIRA, Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

  • test automation
  • Test Development Support
  • devops engineering
  • Testing
  • agile
  • microsoft azure
  • java
  • c#
  • PHP
  • rational databases
  • SQL
  • CI/CD Tools
  • test analyst
  • Technical tester
  • testing frameworks
  • TDD/BDD
  • Software Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

in the financial technology sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R 720000.00 per annum depending on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *