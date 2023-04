UFT Automation Tester

We are looking for a UFT Automation Tester in a hybrid work environment located in Johannesburg, for a 12-month’s contract.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications

ISTQB

Experience Required:

15+ years

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Automation Testing using UFT and VB Scripting.

Telecom experience is a bonus.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Experience with any other testing tools/ technologies/ etc. is a bonus.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

