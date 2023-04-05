UI/UX Designer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

UK’s most awarded and fastest growing next-gen Telco/VoIP provider for small businesses is seeking a UI/UX Designer to join their Cape Town Based team. As a UI/UX designer, the ideal candidate would be creative, eager to learn and even more eager to share their knowledge. Somebody that lives and breathes UX! This is a varied role that offers an exciting opportunity for the right individual to develop their career and influence an expanding organisation. You will play a key role in shaping the future of their product experience from mapping out customer journeys to producing final design assets.

DUTIES:

Designing user interfaces for both customer facing and internal features.

Using design research to ensure interfaces are the latest, most intuitive designs they can be.

Working alongside the product, marketing, and development teams to ensure new features and updates are delivered.

Help them to improve the user experience of their customer portal.

Ensure self-service features are a breeze to use.

Implement a process for A/B testing.

Reviewing available analytics such as Google Analytics and Hotjar recordings.

Identify possible improvements to analytics.

Use analytics to propose UX improvements.

Wireframing new design concepts.

Responsive mobile designs.

Design system documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required Skills & Experience:

UX: 2 years (Preferred).

Figma or similar e.g., Adobe creative suite (Figma but if you know Adobe you can learn Figma quickly!)

Previous experience working in an agile multidisciplinary environment to create new digital products and services.

Desired Skills

Experience working with B2B or SaaS platforms and optimising digital products.

Experience with user testing.

Experience with A/B testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

COMMENTS:

