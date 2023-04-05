Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Richard Branson’s space launch provider Virgin Orbit Holdings has begun a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court to sell the business.

With the support of Virgin Investments in the form of debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, Virgin Orbit intends to use the Chapter 11 process to maximise value for its business and assets.

The announcement follows the company’s previous statement about reducing its workforce due to an inability to raise sufficient out-of-court capital to continue operating its business at the current run-rate.

“The team at Virgin Orbit has developed and brought into operation a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit, introducing new technology and managing great challenges and great risks along the way as we proved the system and performed several successful space flights – including successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit,” says Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit.

“While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business. We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the company. At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximising sale.

“I’m incredibly grateful and proud of every one of our teammates, both for the pioneering spirit of innovation they’ve embodied and for their patience and professionalism as we’ve managed through this difficult time,” he adds. “Today my thoughts and concerns are with the many talented teammates and friends now finding their way forward who have been committed to the mission and promise of all that Virgin Orbit represents. I am confident of what we have built and hopeful to achieve a transaction that positions our company and our technology for future opportunities and missions.”

To help fund the process and protect its operations, the company has received a commitment from Virgin Investments for $31,6-million in new money DIP financing. Upon approval from the Bankruptcy Court, the DIP financing is expected to provide Virgin Orbit with the necessary liquidity to continue operating as it furthers the marketing process commenced pre-petition to sell the company and seek a transaction for the business and its assets.

The company is hoping to complete a sale quickly to provide clarity on the future to customers, vendors, and employees.

In the interim, Virgin Orbit will continue operating in the ordinary course as a “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the US Bankruptcy Code.