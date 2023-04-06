BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Data Engineer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid.
Key responsibilities:
- End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
- Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
- Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
- Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
- Create role specific design standards, patterns and principles
- Assist the planning and management of the workload of the team and to ensure delivery
- Load large, complex data sets to and make data available for use across the organization
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability
- Working with Data Analysts, Developers and data modellers, you will design, implement, and manage data vaults, data transformations and the data pipeline
- Identify, design, and implement solutions that enable BI products to leverage the data within data repositories
- Monitor and fine-tune data repositories (warehouse/data lakes/ data vaults) and data transformations.
- Use modern development and modelling techniques and tools to implement BI and data management solutions, including data quality, metadata and reference data
- Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, data analysts, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects
- Support data stewards to establish and enforce guidelines for data collection, quality improvements, integration, and processes
Requirements:
- Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
- Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team
- Able to perform multiple tasks
- Strong technical and problem-solving skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to cope with tight deadlines
Qualifications and work experience:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification
- Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )
- Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)
- Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
- Insurance industry knowledge required
- Database technologies SQL Server 2019 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
- Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
o Snowflake, Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
- SQL Architectural experience preferable
- Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
- Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous
- Ability to interact with clients
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Oracle
- Cloud
- Snowflake
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Cell Captive Insurance business
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus