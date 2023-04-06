BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Data Engineer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid.

Key responsibilities:

End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse

Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Create role specific design standards, patterns and principles

Assist the planning and management of the workload of the team and to ensure delivery

Load large, complex data sets to and make data available for use across the organization

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability

Working with Data Analysts, Developers and data modellers, you will design, implement, and manage data vaults, data transformations and the data pipeline

Identify, design, and implement solutions that enable BI products to leverage the data within data repositories

Monitor and fine-tune data repositories (warehouse/data lakes/ data vaults) and data transformations.

Use modern development and modelling techniques and tools to implement BI and data management solutions, including data quality, metadata and reference data

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, data analysts, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects

Support data stewards to establish and enforce guidelines for data collection, quality improvements, integration, and processes

Requirements:

Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving

Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team

Able to perform multiple tasks

Strong technical and problem-solving skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to cope with tight deadlines

Qualifications and work experience:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification

Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )

Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)

Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)

Insurance industry knowledge required

Database technologies SQL Server 2019 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)

Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous

o Snowflake, Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous

Ability to interact with clients

Desired Skills:

SQL

Oracle

Cloud

Snowflake

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Cell Captive Insurance business

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

