BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 6, 2023

Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Data Engineer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid.

Key responsibilities:

  • End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
  • Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
  • Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
  • Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
  • Create role specific design standards, patterns and principles
  • Assist the planning and management of the workload of the team and to ensure delivery
  • Load large, complex data sets to and make data available for use across the organization
  • Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability
  • Working with Data Analysts, Developers and data modellers, you will design, implement, and manage data vaults, data transformations and the data pipeline
  • Identify, design, and implement solutions that enable BI products to leverage the data within data repositories
  • Monitor and fine-tune data repositories (warehouse/data lakes/ data vaults) and data transformations.
  • Use modern development and modelling techniques and tools to implement BI and data management solutions, including data quality, metadata and reference data
  • Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, data analysts, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects
  • Support data stewards to establish and enforce guidelines for data collection, quality improvements, integration, and processes

Requirements:

  • Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
  • Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team
  • Able to perform multiple tasks
  • Strong technical and problem-solving skills
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to cope with tight deadlines

Qualifications and work experience:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification
  • Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )
  • Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)
  • Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
  • Insurance industry knowledge required
  • Database technologies SQL Server 2019 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
  • Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
    o Snowflake, Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
    o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
    o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
  • SQL Architectural experience preferable
  • Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
  • Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous
  • Ability to interact with clients

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Cloud
  • Snowflake

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Cell Captive Insurance business

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *