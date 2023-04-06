BI Developer

Apr 6, 2023

Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Developer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid. Candidates must have an insurance or a financial industry background.

Key Responsibilities:

  • End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
  • Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
  • Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
  • Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
    Key Requirements:
  • Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
  • Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team
  • Able to perform multiple tasks
  • Strong technical and problem-solving skills
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to cope with tight deadlines
    Qualifications and work experience:
  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification
  • Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )
  • Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)
  • Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
  • Insurance industry knowledge required
  • Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
  • Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
    o Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
    o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
    o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
  • SQL Architectural experience preferable
  • Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
  • Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous
  • Ability to interact with clients

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • ETL
  • Cloud
  • Qlik
  • SSAS
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Dashboard
  • Data Modelling
  • DAX
  • Microsoft BI
  • Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Cell Captive Insurance Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Annual Bonus

