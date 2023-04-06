Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Developer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid. Candidates must have an insurance or a financial industry background.
Key Responsibilities:
- End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.
- Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse
- Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.
- Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.
Key Requirements:
- Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving
- Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team
- Able to perform multiple tasks
- Strong technical and problem-solving skills
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to cope with tight deadlines
Qualifications and work experience:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification
- Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )
- Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)
- Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)
- Insurance industry knowledge required
- Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)
- Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
o Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala
o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)
o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related
- SQL Architectural experience preferable
- Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.
- Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous
- Ability to interact with clients
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- ETL
- Cloud
- Qlik
- SSAS
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Dashboard
- Data Modelling
- DAX
- Microsoft BI
- Data warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Cell Captive Insurance Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus