BI Developer

Our client a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg is looking to hire a BI Developer for their specialised team, position is Hybrid. Candidates must have an insurance or a financial industry background.

Key Responsibilities:

End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse

Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving

Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team

Able to perform multiple tasks

Strong technical and problem-solving skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to cope with tight deadlines

Qualifications and work experience:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification

Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS )

Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS)

Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)

Insurance industry knowledge required

Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security)

Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous

o Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

o Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala o Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi) o Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related SQL Architectural experience preferable

Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous

Ability to interact with clients

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

ETL

Cloud

Qlik

SSAS

SSIS

SSRS

Dashboard

Data Modelling

DAX

Microsoft BI

Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Cell Captive Insurance Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

