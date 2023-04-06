Business Analyst

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 14 April 2023

SALARY R 600 000.00 – R800 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or send a WhatSapp message to Shashi requesting email address on cell number above

JOB PURPOSE

– To elicit business requirements from business community. Support analysis and design of business processes in accordance with business requirements to support business objectives.

EXPERIENCE

Proficiency in MS Office applications

Modelling Tools – Knowledge and usage of Business Processes modelling tools

Project management – Experience working in a project management environment.

Change Management – Input to Change artefacts based on requirements gathered.

SDLC – Input to Development of application based on requirements gathered.

Testing – Input to Testing artefacts based on requirements gathered

QUALIFICATIONS

– Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

– A relevant university Degree or National Diploma

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.

– Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.

– Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)

– Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

– Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.

– Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

– Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.

– Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.

– Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.

– Participate in quality management reviews, in particular reviews of the designs, prototypes and other requirements work products to ensure they fulfil the requirements.

– Serve as a liaison to the business community and ICT.

Participate in user and task analysis to maintain the business community’s perspective.

