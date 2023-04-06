Business Analyst

One of our clients is seeking to employ a Business Analyst

Responsibilities

assessing analysing, optimising, documenting, implementing and testing end-to-end enterprise business processes of a multi-skilled team. This position requires an experienced person who has a solid understanding of Business Analysis and Enterprise Business Processes.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Work with stakeholders throughout the organisation to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy, processes, information and information technology assets.

Links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

Documents this strategy by using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.

Bring business needs, capabilities, technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

Performs business analysis tasks to connect information. technology;

processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of specialty and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.

Candidate Minimum Requirements:

Must have at least 7-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Must have Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.

Business Process Reengineering

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Application Integration

Presentation technologies

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Desired Skills:

Programming Skills

Data Visualization

Communication Skills

Negotiation Skills

Critical Thinking

Decision-making

Problem-solving

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

