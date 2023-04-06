Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 6, 2023

BUSINESS ANALYST
LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 14 April 2023
SALARY R 600 000.00 – R800 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or send a WhatSapp message to Shashi requesting email address on cell number above

JOB PURPOSE
– To elicit business requirements from business community. Support analysis and design of business processes in accordance with business requirements to support business objectives.

EXPERIENCE

  • Proficiency in MS Office applications
  • Modelling Tools – Knowledge and usage of Business Processes modelling tools
  • Project management – Experience working in a project management environment.
  • Change Management – Input to Change artefacts based on requirements gathered.
  • SDLC – Input to Development of application based on requirements gathered.
  • Testing – Input to Testing artefacts based on requirements gathered

QUALIFICATIONS
– Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
– A relevant university Degree or National Diploma

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.
– Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.
– Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)
– Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
– Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.
– Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
– Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.
– Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
– Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.
– Participate in quality management reviews, in particular reviews of the designs, prototypes and other requirements work products to ensure they fulfil the requirements.
– Serve as a liaison to the business community and ICT.
Participate in user and task analysis to maintain the business community’s perspective.

About The Employer:

