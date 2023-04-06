Data Engineer (Client Value) (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a strong and diverse team of data professionals as the next Data Engineer sought by an innovative Financial Services Provider based in Stellenbosch. With your aptitude for problem-solving and a passion for clients, you will help them build a world-class data experience for products. You will require proven Data Warehousing experience to build Big Data platforms using AWS services like Glue, EMR, S3, Kinesis, SQS, Lambda, Redshift and other services. You must possess a suitable tertiary qualification in IT/Data Analysis or Computer Science with at least 6 years’ proven experience in Management Information Systems / Systems Analysis with proficiency in SSIS, SSRS, SSAS & ETL.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment.

Analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the D&A environment.

Participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing D&A products and systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years’ proven experience within Management Information Systems / Systems Analysis together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR At least 6 – 8 years’ proven experience within Management Information Systems / System Analysis.

SQL Server and / or Business Intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS).

Data Warehousing.

Data Management Lifecycle.

IT Systems Development processes (SDLC).

Application Development.

ETL processes.

Rational database system and cloud data warehousing.

Dimensional Modelling.

Standards and governance.

Agile development life cycle.

Testing practices.

Banking systems environment.

Banking business model.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook).

Clear criminal and credit record.

Ideal to have –

Data analysis and design.

Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes).

Proven experience in:

Python and/or Open-Source Development tools

Visualisation Technologies: MS Power BI, AWS QuickSight

Cloud Environment Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS technologies. Participation in PBT Graduate Programme / Training / Skills Development, PBT Academy, e.g., Data Engineering, BI Business Analysis, Data Modelling.



ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Communications skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills,

Problem solving skills.

COMMENTS:

