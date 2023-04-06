Developer – Gauteng

Software Developer

Want to work for an international European company?

R50 000 – R90 000

Software Development requires a Delphi developer that will mainly maintain current custom VCL controls and build unto this controls as required. When the need arises, new VCL controls also needs to be developed. The developer will also assist with desktop GUI design and implementation.

Role: Delphi VCL control Developer

Experience: 3+ Years

Qualification: Relevant qualification in Software Development

Responsibilities:

Maintain and develop custom Delphi VCL controls.

Design and implement user interface for Prokon applications, both front and backend.

Required skills:

The candidate must have experience with building and maintaining controls using the Delphi VCL (Visual Component Library).

The candidate will be required to know how to register custom developed VCL controls.

Experience with the latest Delphi RAD Studio XE.

Well understanding of Encapsulation, Polymorphism and Object-Oriented approaches.

Additional skills:

Experience in UI design.

Knowledge on the latest principles and best practices for desktop application UI.

Graphic design with experience in SVG.

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

