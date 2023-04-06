Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the remote team of an ever evolving and cutting-edge Digital Tech & Marketing company seeking your coding talents to fill the role of its next Full Stack Developer. As a key member of the Development team, you will be responsible for designing, maintaining, and building both server-side and client-side components while ensuring the seamless integration of data storage and protection solutions. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in delivering stable, fast, and secure data exchange between servers and end-users. You will also need 2/3 years’ work experience building and maintaining software in production & 2+ years’ experience in the following: Node.js, [URL Removed] HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular/React. You must also have experience with Service Bus Methodology, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, RESTful APIs, Asynchronous Data Fetching and proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

DUTIES:

Build sustainable coding that can be used in the future.

Collaborate with Front-end and Back-end Web Developers.

Prepare code and present them to the team.

Help establish best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 / 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production.

2+ Years of the following: Node.js, [URL Removed] HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular/React.

Knowledge of Service Bus Methodology.

PostgreSQL.

MongoDB.

RESTful APIs and Asynchronous Data Fetching.

Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

Design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability, and low latency.

Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques.

Must be willing to go the extra mile and work overtime if necessary.

Advantageous –

Experience with Docker or Kubernetes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven and motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Able to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

