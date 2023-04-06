Integration API Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you want to play an integral part in shaping the digital workforce of the future, then a Joburg company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents wants you as their next Integration API Developer. As an Integration API Developer, you will Code, test, and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards. You will require knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions and knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g. SOAP or REST, and C# 6/7.

DUTIES:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes.

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team.

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks, and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.

Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration (APIM, Logic applications, Function applications, Event hubs and Grids etc). Experience in designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.

Working in an Agile environment

Ensuring that the organization’s agile methodology is applied in the team.

Ensuring that all responsibilities depicted by the organization’s agile methodology is adhered to and fulfilled by yourself and the team.

Experience in working in a SAFE Agile environment.

As a technical lead ensure the smooth functioning of technical operations, monitor, and evaluate staff progress, assist with training and recruitment, set goals, and ensure overall client satisfaction.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric.

A Degree from a reputable University (Non-negotiable).

3-5 or more years of software development experience.

Knowledge & Skills

Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions (required).

Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g., SOAP or REST (required).

Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM (beneficial).

Knowledge of / Experience with SQL (required).

Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques (required).

Ability to assist and motivate team members to create high-performance team dynamics and output.

Firm understanding of the SAFE agile methodology.

System / Programmes:

C# 6/7 (required).

.net Core ((beneficial).

SQL (required).

WCF (beneficial).

OO principals and design fundamentals (required).

Design patterns (required).

Design principals e.g., SOLID (required).

TDD (required).

Designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.

JavaScript / JSON (beneficial).

Git (required).

ALM e.g., Azure (required).

XML (required).

BPMN (beneficial).

UML (beneficial).

Agile e.g., SAFE.

ATTRIBUTES:

Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.

Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members.

Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others.

Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Integration

API

Developer

