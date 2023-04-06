Integration Developer

INTEGRATION DEVELOPER

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 14 April 2023

SALARY R850 000.00 – R920 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp Shashi on the cell number listed in the Ref above for Email address

JOB PURPOSE

– Design, build, and implement integration solutions that connect various software applications, systems, and databases within an organisation and ensure seamless data exchange and communication between different IT systems meeting the business requirements as well as improving overall efficiency and productivity.

QUALIFICATIONS

– A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification.

EXPERIENCE

– Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

Integration design – minimum five (6) year experience

Integration patterns and architecture – minimum five (6) year experience

Integration development – minimum five (6) year experience in integration development using techniques and tools / languages, such as C#, JavaScripting,web services, REST APIs, JSON, XML, API management platforms

Agile development methodologies – minimum three (3) year experience operating in an agile delivery methodology

Testing and Quality assurance – minimum three (3) year experience

Security – minimum two (2) year experience

Technical writing – minimum three (3) year experience

Project management – minimum three (3) experience operating within an agile project management environments

Data Governance

knowledge of data governance principles and policies.

Mentoring – experience in mentoring junior resources

Knowledge of infrastructure, networks and database management system is an advantage

Working experience in developing cloud based integration solutions in Azure cloud environments is an advantage.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document and review the business requirements.

Integration design – design integration solutions that meet business requirements, taking into consideration the design attributes such as scalability,reliability and performance.

– Integration patterns and architecture – select and apply relevant and best practices integration patterns.

– Integration development – develop complex integration solutions applying various integration techniques and development languages

– Agile development methodologies – develop solutions following the agile delivery and continuous integration deployment

– Testing and Quality assurance -define, develop and execute integration test plans as well as ensuring good quality code development

– Security – design secured integration solutions and applying relevant security best practices

– Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation, specifications and related technical specifications

– Project management – plan, organise and manage complex system integration projects within specified time and budget constraints

– Data Governance – understanding of data governance principles and implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

– Mentoring – guiding and supporting junior resources on data related tasks

COMPETENCIES

– Customer Service – Follows through, when asked, on customer inquiries,requests, and Complaints

– Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fita specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals

– Impact and Influence – Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience

– Organisational Commitment – Respects and accepts what authorities see asimportant

– Commitment to Professional learning – Seeks out new approaches, tools,methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside and outside the organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences

– Teamwork – Displays willingness to learn from others

– Analytical/ Critical thinking – Identifies the cause-and-effect relationship between two aspects of a situation

– Achievement Orientation – Keeps track of outcomes and measures outcomes against standards of excellence not imposed by others

– Initiative – Recognises and reacts to present opportunities

