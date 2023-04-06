Java Developer

Requirements
- XML
- Test Automation
- Continuous Integration
- Web Services
- Software Development
- Agile Methodologies
- JavaScript
- SOAP
- REST
- Hibernate
- MySQL
- Angular
- Linux
- git
- kotlin
- JMeter
- BDD
- SOLID Principles
- kubernetes
- microservices
- typescript
- Hibernate
- Eclipse
- Spring
- Tomcat
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Maven
- JUnit
- Databases
- Swing
- SQL
- JPA
- Subversion
- Agile
- GWT
- Java Application Development
- Agile Methodologies
- Spring Framework
- JSP
- Java Enterprise Edition
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Agile Methodologies
- JSP
- SQL
- JUnit
- JPA
- Swing
- Spring Framework
- Agile
- GWT
- JDBC
- J2EE
- Tomcat
- Maven
- Git
- Kotlin
- Rest
- Soap
- XML
- MySQL
- Java
- Javascript
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree