Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Apr 6, 2023

Requirements

  • XML
  • Test Automation
  • Continuous Integration
  • Web Services
  • Software Development
  • Agile Methodologies
  • JavaScript
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • Hibernate
  • MySQL
  • Angular
  • Linux
  • git
  • kotlin
  • JMeter
  • BDD
  • SOLID Principles
  • kubernetes
  • microservices
  • typescript
  • Hibernate
  • Eclipse
  • Spring
  • Tomcat
  • JDBC
  • J2EE
  • Maven
  • JUnit
  • Databases
  • Swing
  • SQL
  • JPA
  • Subversion
  • Agile
  • GWT
  • Java Application Development
  • Agile Methodologies
  • Spring Framework
  • JSP
  • Java Enterprise Edition

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

