Number of Ethereum traders increases by 88%

In the past year, The number of Ethereum NFT traders has risen by a staggering 88% YoY in the past year, according toBitcoinCasinos.com, and is a clear indication of the growing interest in this space.

“The blockchain industry is seeing immense growth and the surge in users transacting in Ethereum-based NFTs is a testament to this,” says BitcoinCasinos’ betting expert, Edith Reads. “This is a great sign for the future of digital assets, with more people entering the market every day.”

NFTs are unique digital assets that are indivisible and cannot be exchanged for an equal amount of another asset. They can represent anything from art and music, to virtual real estate and other forms of collectibles. Ethereum has emerged as the go-to platform for creating and trading NFTs due to its smart contract capabilities and ability to create complex digital assets.

The growth of the Ethereum NFT market has been impressive with the total value of NFT transactions on the network exceeding $21-billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. This growth is a testament to the increasing demand for unique and scarce digital assets that cannot be replicated.