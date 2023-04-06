Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

A leading provider of CRM and Contact Centre solutions in Southern Africa is seeking to appoint a talented, experienced, and committed CRM Software Engineer (Python) to join a Professional Services team to build and support the CRM application for customers. This role will participate in the design, development, testing, and support of the CRM application and ensure the successful delivery of business solutions. You must have 2 years’ programming experience in Python, and 2 years’ experience in building, developing, and deploying applications.

Design, develop, test, document, deploy, and support high-quality business solutions.

Coordinate with other developers and stakeholders regarding status, technical issues, and creative solutions.

Collaborate with other software developers, project managers, and IT engineers to implement the Company CRM solutions.

Build custom dashboards and reporting solutions within the Company CRM.

Build custom models, views, and search filters according to client requirements.

Act as a technical expert on the Company CRM projects (implementations, customizations, migrations, and more).

Integrate existing systems and services into the CRM architecture.

Implement best development practices for efficiency and architectural design.

Provide end-user support for CRM applications via cases logged at the Service Desk

Escalate support queries to 3rd party upstream providers where required.

Be available to fulfil Standby Support role as required in accordance with published rosters from time to time.

2 years’ programming experience in Python.

2 years’ experience in building, developing, and deploying applications.

Expertise in implementing coding best practices and guidelines.

Knowledge of programming languages and structured languages is beneficial.

Knowledge of relational databases preferred e.g., SQL.

Integration with third-party systems.

Ability to quickly solve software development issues.

Demonstrate proficiency in understanding and implementing business workflows.

2 years of experience in building web applications is advantageous.

Experience configuring and customising CRM applications.

A problem-solving mindset and good at creating solutions with software.

A Team Player who is reliable and detail oriented.

A self-starter with a deep sense of curiosity and desire to learn.

Ambitious and looking for a career, not a job.

