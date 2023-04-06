Senior BI Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- You will be building, implementing and supporting Microsoft PowerBI solutions
- Interacting with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs
- Documenting dashboard content and sources
- Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data
- Create visualisations of data using various components in PowerBI
Experience:
- BI implementation methodologies experience
- Over 10 years in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service)
- Client engagement experience
- Over 10 years Data gathering, research and analysis experience
- 5 years UAT and Unit testing experience
- 8 years PowerBI on Cloud and on prem experience
- 8 years Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake
- SSAS MOLAP cubes
- Dimensional modelling and DAX skills
- Modern Azure datawarehouse design skills
Desired Skills:
- POWERBI
- DAX
- MS Azure
- Sql Server
- MOLAP cubes
- SSIS Development
- OLAP
- Microsoft SSIS
- Data warehouse
- SSAS
- Data Marts
- Data Factory
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Provincial Government
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The organisation core function and responsibility is to ensure that access to premium social services to its citizens is provided for. They ensure that the principles of promoting public participation in democracy is adhered to.