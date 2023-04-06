Senior BI Developer – Western Cape Bellair

Key Responsibilities:

You will be building, implementing and supporting Microsoft PowerBI solutions

Interacting with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

Documenting dashboard content and sources

Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data

Create visualisations of data using various components in PowerBI

Experience:

BI implementation methodologies experience

Over 10 years in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service)

Client engagement experience

Over 10 years Data gathering, research and analysis experience

5 years UAT and Unit testing experience

8 years PowerBI on Cloud and on prem experience

8 years Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake

SSAS MOLAP cubes

Dimensional modelling and DAX skills

Modern Azure datawarehouse design skills

Desired Skills:

POWERBI

DAX

MS Azure

Sql Server

MOLAP cubes

SSIS Development

OLAP

Microsoft SSIS

Data warehouse

SSAS

Data Marts

Data Factory

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Provincial Government

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The organisation core function and responsibility is to ensure that access to premium social services to its citizens is provided for. They ensure that the principles of promoting public participation in democracy is adhered to.

Learn more/Apply for this position