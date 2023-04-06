Senior Business Analyst (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BRIDGE the gap between IT and the business using data analytics and system knowledge to assess processes, determine requirements and deliver recommendations and reports to stakeholders as the next Senior Business Analyst sought by a Centurion-based Infrastructure Solutions Provider. These would mostly include functional system requirements and would stretch through the entire development life cycle. The successful incumbent must possess a suitable Degree or an accredited Business Analysis Certification with 3-5 years related work experience of which at least 2 or more years have been in a Business Analysis role across full product lifecycles in a Telecoms environment. You will also need experience with solution development working in Agile Scrum teams, Project Management, Micro service Architecture, UML skills & basic SQL skills.

DUTIES:

Requirement Elicitation.

Manage and maintain IT Projects.

Operational Support in early phases of project release.

Risk and Impact Analysis.

Stakeholder Engagement.

Strategy Planning.

UAT Management.

Pre and Post project analysis.

Communicate with colleagues to understand the needs of the business.

Work with stakeholders to understand the service or product provided.

Conduct surveys, workshops, and tests.

Analyse and model data to produce conclusions.

Create suggestions and solutions for strategic and operational changes.

Consider opportunities and risks of these suggestions.

Communicate with senior management about introducing recommendations to the business.

Write reports to present to stakeholders.

Support staff as solutions are implemented.

Evaluate impact of changes made.

Define test acceptance criteria and validate delivered solution against user stories.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Degree or recognised Business Analysis Certification.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years related work experience of which at least 2 or more years have been in a Business Analysis role across full product lifecycles in a Telecoms environment.

Solution development working in Agile Scrum teams.

Project Management.

UML skills.

Basic SQL skills.

Strategy skills.

Ability to document requirements based on stakeholder needs.

Analytical skills.

Understanding of the SDLC.

Understanding of an Agile environment.

Understanding of Micro service Architecture.

Understanding of database and data integrity rules.

Must have an understanding of the transition of medium enterprise to large enterprise development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good listener and communicator to ensure the right questions are asked and correctly understand the information received during requirements gathering.

Confident presenter to senior leaders and to manage stakeholder meetings.

Ability to engage with stakeholders at all levels of the company.

Can adapt to new systems and system processes.

Ability to work with raw data from various systems.

Can quickly pick up the business systems, how they are used and how they impact each other.

Able to quickly understand the basic business processes, how departments interact with each other and the systems.

COMMENTS:

