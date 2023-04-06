Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is on the lookout for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join our IT Engineering team. This role is open to Cape Town applicants, with remote work possible.

This position forms part of the team that owns the strategic direction of Infrastructure development and DevOps processes. The role will oversee, build, iterate, secure & monitor our internal infrastructure and applications as well as our external integrations, to ensure efficient operations and systems recovery in the event of disaster.

The Senior DevOps Engineer reports directly to the Head of Development & Technology Solutions.

The successful candidate will be responsible for helping reach and maintain standards required to run an enterprise cloud deployment, for example ensuring infrastructure maintenance and processes adhere to ISO 27001. They are also responsible for researching new technologies and identifying ways to improve and optimize the current infrastructure.

Internal Liaison takes place within the IT team. External liaison takes place with 3rd parties.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Collaboratively manage all cloud infrastructure environments as part of the DevOps team

Monitor the environments to ensure they are working effectively at all times

Implement intrusion prevention & detection tools

Ensure operating system and software installation and configuration are correct

Proactively enhance & refine monitoring & alerting systems

Identify ways to enhance the performance

Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems

Collaborate and communicate effectively

Ensure high-level design documentation & system diagrams are produced

Attend & actively contribute in all relevant meetings in line with agile methodology

Identify ways to resolve issues and to make the business more efficient and productive

Knowledge and skill share and with DevOps engineers in the team

Take strategic ownership of our internal Infrastructure

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Desirable)

7+ years’ experience in the DevOps / IT / SysAdmin space

Solid experience in Linux administration (Essential),

Experience with building PCI / ISO27001 systems (Desirable)

Knowledge of agile and TDD methodology

Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS required, Azure & GCP desired)

Knowledge of configuration management – puppet, chef, ansible, salt, VPN

Knowledge of Scripting – bash,php, ruby, python

Knowledge of config and monitoring of core apps: web servers, databases, messaging queues (e.g., apache, nginx, mysql, beanstalkd, rabbitmq)

Knowledge of maintaining supporting applications – issue tracking (JIRA), CI (jenkins), logging (ELK), deployments (Capistrano)

Knowledge of network management: DNS, routing, firewall, load balancing and proxy

Knowledge of database hosting: primary and read replica design

Additional Skills:

Verbal and written communication skills

Multitasking skills

Analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills

Attention to detail

Teamworking and collaboration

Desired Skills:

Agile

Cloud Computing

DevOps

Jira

Linux

Python

RabbitMQ

Employer & Job Benefits:

DevOps Engineer

Apache

Ruby

Python

RabbitMQ

Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position