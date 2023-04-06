Senior Solution Architect

Purpose of the Position:
- The Solution Architect (SA) is responsible for the design of end-to-end solutions within their allocated MCG enterprise portfolio.
- The SA will collaborate with all other technology and solution disciplines to define technology objectives, assess solution options and craft architectural solutions that achieve both strategic goals set by the Group Technology and the Architecture Practice.
- The SA will ensure all governing controls are applied in the design of solutions and will model them in the appropriate Architecture repository.
Qualifications
- BSc Computer Science or BCom Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized University
- Relevant industry Architecture and supporting technology certifications (experience-based)
- Architecture practice, tooling and modelling-related certifications OR demonstrable experience e.g., SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer other
- Supporting technology or business domain certifications
Experience
- 8+ years’ experience as an Architecture practitioner
- 5+ years’ experience in Solution Architecture and solution design
- 5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small solutions/projects
- Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption
- Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common solution architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party integration.
- Experience in driving complex and modern digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives
- Experience in customer-centric solution design
- Experience with a variety of both platform-related technologies (i.e. vendor suite), as well as tailored/bespoke solution implementations e.g., eCommerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, USSD, online web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)
- Understanding of common Architecture frameworks and standards
- Understanding experience using data analytical concepts to support modern solution architectures
- Experience creating/identifying Solution policies, standards and implementation related NFR’s to support standardized design and solution implementation performance
Tasks
- Translates both strategic and business requirements into a usable set of Solution Architecture(s) (target transitional). Provides SME architecture expertise and detailed knowledge of appropriate technologies used to guide solution development, and achieve consistency of integrated solution design across the application portfolio, supporting the MCG Architecture blueprint and roadmap
- Ensures the Solution Architecture(s) align to the appropriate enterprise architecture, and that all existing components (ABB SBB) are identified, stewarded and leveraged across the business as appropriate
- Definition and applied use of appropriate Group solution frameworks, reference models, standards, policies and practices
- Setup, implementation and use of standard MCG Architecture tools used to design and communicate Solution Architecture(s)
- Ensure a focus on use and refinement of solution design quality standards such as (not limited to) engagement technology standards, Digital data exchange standards (B2C, B2B), Digital experience standards, and so forth (These may vary based on the allocated solution portfolio_
- Drives communication and use/alignment of the target Solution Architecture (Blueprint) across Group stakeholders
- Provides enterprise-wide assurance over the integrity and appropriateness of Solution Architecture designs, using Group approved standards
- Monitors emerging industry platform and technology trends, assessing impact on existing MCG solution designs, positioning improvements to the MCG environment where appropriate by means of Enterprise Architecture engagement, as well as proposals through the appropriate governance forums
- Continued alignment of solutions with the appropriate Enterprise Architect(s), delivering related solution design activities as per the Enterprise Architecture Blueprint and Roadmap
- Solution custodian in design related forum(s), presenting all related Solution designs for alignment and ratification
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Social Perceptiveness
- Service Orientation
- Critical Thinking
- Active Listening
- Active Learning
- Systems Analysis