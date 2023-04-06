Server Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Server Engineer required for our Client in the Randburg area. Must have call centre experience/ exposure.

Design, implementation, Migration and maintenance of Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, Group Policy, Clustering, Terminal Services, LDAP and windows scripting/automation

Infrastructure projects data centre moves, offshoring applications

Drive improvement and compliance across Windows server technologies

Provides Level 2,3 infrastructure support

Executes all or most project tasks for systems and applications with minimal integration points for existing technologies/processes

Executes systems management to ensure optimal current and future efficiency and functionality

Assess project requirements and provides design input

Executes upgrades, migrations, optimizations, new implementations and identifies and resolves efficiency issues

Writes scripts, templates, interfaces and utility applications to continuously improve functionality

Executes design and deploy activities for operating environments

Implementation and Troubleshooting WSUS

Implementation and troubleshooting of DNS

Knowledge of SQL servers

Implementation of Storage server /Raid Configuration

Knowledge of Linux OS and commands

Antivirus servers’ management experiences

Office 365 Console management experiences

Reports management exposure.

Good communication and positive attitude

Asset Management experiences

ITIL Process awareness.

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

DNS

Dhcp

Linux OS

O365

Implementation

migration

ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position