Server Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Apr 6, 2023

Server Engineer required for our Client in the Randburg area. Must have call centre experience/ exposure.

  • Design, implementation, Migration and maintenance of Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, Group Policy, Clustering, Terminal Services, LDAP and windows scripting/automation
  • Infrastructure projects data centre moves, offshoring applications
  • Drive improvement and compliance across Windows server technologies
  • Provides Level 2,3 infrastructure support
  • Executes all or most project tasks for systems and applications with minimal integration points for existing technologies/processes
  • Executes systems management to ensure optimal current and future efficiency and functionality
  • Assess project requirements and provides design input
  • Executes upgrades, migrations, optimizations, new implementations and identifies and resolves efficiency issues
  • Writes scripts, templates, interfaces and utility applications to continuously improve functionality
  • Executes design and deploy activities for operating environments
  • Implementation and Troubleshooting WSUS
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of DNS
  • Knowledge of SQL servers
  • Implementation of Storage server /Raid Configuration
  • Knowledge of Linux OS and commands
  • Antivirus servers’ management experiences
  • Office 365 Console management experiences
  • Reports management exposure.
  • Good communication and positive attitude
  • Asset Management experiences
  • ITIL Process awareness.

Desired Skills:

  • Sql Server
  • DNS
  • Dhcp
  • Linux OS
  • O365
  • Implementation
  • migration
  • ITIL

