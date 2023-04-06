Server Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Server Engineer required for our Client in the Randburg area. Must have call centre experience/ exposure.
- Design, implementation, Migration and maintenance of Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, Group Policy, Clustering, Terminal Services, LDAP and windows scripting/automation
- Infrastructure projects data centre moves, offshoring applications
- Drive improvement and compliance across Windows server technologies
- Provides Level 2,3 infrastructure support
- Executes all or most project tasks for systems and applications with minimal integration points for existing technologies/processes
- Executes systems management to ensure optimal current and future efficiency and functionality
- Assess project requirements and provides design input
- Executes upgrades, migrations, optimizations, new implementations and identifies and resolves efficiency issues
- Writes scripts, templates, interfaces and utility applications to continuously improve functionality
- Executes design and deploy activities for operating environments
- Implementation and Troubleshooting WSUS
- Implementation and troubleshooting of DNS
- Knowledge of SQL servers
- Implementation of Storage server /Raid Configuration
- Knowledge of Linux OS and commands
- Antivirus servers’ management experiences
- Office 365 Console management experiences
- Reports management exposure.
- Good communication and positive attitude
- Asset Management experiences
- ITIL Process awareness.
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- DNS
- Dhcp
- Linux OS
- O365
- Implementation
- migration
- ITIL