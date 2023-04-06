Software Tester

Dream role for QA Software, Manual Tester to work in pension system environment with oodles of potential and opportunity. A self – managed role in Agile teams of top talent. Apply now!
Your next career move is on the cards with a company provides world-class technology solutions to the financial service industry ,an employer of choice offering great perks!
- – Software Testing Qualification ITSQB
- -Life Insurance background
- -Business analytics experience
- -Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software testing role
- -Problem solving and good communication skills
- Experience in testing in C# environments
- Knowledge of SQL
This is a Hybrid role and is purely a manual testing role.
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zinhle at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- QA
- Tester
- Manual Testing
- C#
- SQL
- Hybrid
- Pension
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension and unlimited leave!