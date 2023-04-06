Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 6, 2023

Dream role for QA Software, Manual Tester to work in pension system environment with oodles of potential and opportunity. A self – managed role in Agile teams of top talent. Apply now!
Your next career move is on the cards with a company provides world-class technology solutions to the financial service industry ,an employer of choice offering great perks!

  • – Software Testing Qualification ITSQB
  • -Life Insurance background
  • -Business analytics experience
  • -Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software testing role
  • -Problem solving and good communication skills
  • Experience in testing in C# environments
  • Knowledge of SQL

This is a Hybrid role and is purely a manual testing role.

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zinhle at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • Tester
  • Manual Testing
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Hybrid
  • Pension

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension and unlimited leave!

