Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

Dream role for QA Software, Manual Tester to work in pension system environment with oodles of potential and opportunity. A self – managed role in Agile teams of top talent. Apply now!

Your next career move is on the cards with a company provides world-class technology solutions to the financial service industry ,an employer of choice offering great perks!

– Software Testing Qualification ITSQB

-Life Insurance background

-Business analytics experience

-Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software testing role

-Problem solving and good communication skills

Experience in testing in C# environments

Knowledge of SQL

This is a Hybrid role and is purely a manual testing role.

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zinhle

Desired Skills:

QA

Tester

Manual Testing

C#

SQL

Hybrid

Pension

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension and unlimited leave!

