Solution Tester at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity for a Solution Tester (Hybrid) to join a dynamic company in the upper highway area. The ideal candidate should have a working knowledge of software including databases and an understanding of test design, the capability to perform tests, and the ability to analyse the results.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and execute test plans according to business requirements

Where applicable develop automation test scripts based on the requirements

Executing tests on software usability, performance and accuracy

Build and run integration tests

Understanding test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability

Report and verify bugs as part of new features testing and regression testing

Track reported bugs or issues to resolution

Collaborate closely with the Development, Operations and Business Analysis teams

Interacting with clients to understand product requirements and assist with their UAT

Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems

Consistently contribute to improvements in terms of processes and technologies

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years of experience as a Solutions Testing specialist

Up-to-date knowledge of software test design and testing methodologies

Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required)

Certification in the field of software and solution testing

Certification in application development

Working knowledge of test techniques

Knowledge of test management and bug tracking tools (Jira and Zephyr Scale a plus)

A track record of performing testing activities through the full test life-cycle

Technical Skills:

Competency in working with test automation tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium)

Knowledge of web services both REST and SOAP and use of Postman

SQL Intermediate Level experience must have the ability to write queries to query data

