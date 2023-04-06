Our client is searching for a Systems Analyst on a opportunity in Springs.
The incumbent will be responsible for the support and ongoing maintenance of the Information Management Systems in the Applications Team.
You will work on the implementation of projects from inception to completion, make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, and keep up to date with system capabilities and market trends.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate with Maths (Maths Literacy is not sufficient);
- BComm Degree in Information Technology or IT technical equivalent
Experience Required:
- In-depth knowledge of business systems and operations
- ERP System experience;
- Process Improvement Experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Designs new ICT Solutions by analyzing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications;
- Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;
- Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;
- Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;
- Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;
- Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;
- Prepares technical reports by collecting; analyzing; summarizing information and trends.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;
- Promoting Process Improvement;
- Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;
- Develop reporting according to specifications from the business
- Be sensitive to deadlines
- Be able to interact in a team environment
- Adapt quickly to change
- Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and customer service skills
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
- Uses own initiative and can work independently; and
- Good presentation skills.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML