Systems Analyst – Gauteng

Our client is searching for a Systems Analyst on a opportunity in Springs.

The incumbent will be responsible for the support and ongoing maintenance of the Information Management Systems in the Applications Team.

You will work on the implementation of projects from inception to completion, make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, and keep up to date with system capabilities and market trends.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate with Maths (Maths Literacy is not sufficient);

BComm Degree in Information Technology or IT technical equivalent

Experience Required:

In-depth knowledge of business systems and operations

ERP System experience;

Process Improvement Experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Designs new ICT Solutions by analyzing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications;

Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

Prepares technical reports by collecting; analyzing; summarizing information and trends.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

Promoting Process Improvement;

Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

Develop reporting according to specifications from the business

Be sensitive to deadlines

Be able to interact in a team environment

Adapt quickly to change

Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and customer service skills

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently; and

Good presentation skills.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

