Technical Project Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

OVERSEE technology projects from conception to implementation, managing timelines, budgets & resources as the next Technical Project Manager sought by an innovative Digital Tech & Marketing company to join its remote team. Working closely with the Dev team, you will also help ensure that project specifications are met and that the final product meets the expectations of the client. The successful incumbent will possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or related discipline, have 5+ years’ work experience in a similar role including Software Development & Agile Methodologies with strong leadership, team management and excellent Project Management skills including project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and risk management.

DUTIES:

Develop and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Ensure project milestones are met and deliverables are completed on time and within budget.

Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

Work closely with the Development team to ensure that project specifications are met.

Monitor and report on project progress and performance.

Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.

Develop and maintain project documentation.

Ensure that the final product meets the expectations of the client.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years experience in Technical Project Management.

Excellent Project Management skills, including project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and risk management.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience in Software Development and Agile methodologies.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Must be willing to go the extra mile and work overtime if necessary.

Advantageous –

PMP or Prince2 Certification.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Self-driven & motivated.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Able to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position