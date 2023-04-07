Are you driven, dependable, and resourceful?
One of our clients based in the US are looking for an experienced ASP.Net Developer to join their team working remotely form South Africa.
Responsibilities:
What you will be doing:
- Designing, developing, and extending Enterprise applications using the latest Microsoft, AWS, and open source
- Collaborating with professionals from multiple departments and conducting analysis of organizational requirements to determine functional and non-functional requirements.
- De?ning system speci?cations and work?ows based on the system
- Designing an extensible database
- Design, build and maintain efficient and reusable
- Designing, creating and reviewing testing
- De?ning data transmission
- Creating development guidelines, standards and work?ows.
- Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and
- Conducting technical reviews of all software
Technologies you will be working with:
- Microsoft .NET Framework and Core
- Angular
- SQL Server
- MySQL
- Windows and Linux
- Docker
- PHP
- AWS
- HTML/JScript Frameworks
- MS Access
- Third party integrations (i.e. Zappier/Webhooks)
- Git
- Prometheus/Grafana
- Worked with something great and you think your experience with it will bene?t us? Let us know and it may become part of our development roadmap discussions.
Qualifications
Required Experience / Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- 5+ years Enterprise full-stack software development experience (C#, asp.net preferred)
- 4+ years Microsoft .NET
- Microsoft SQL Server development (T-SQL)
- Experience with source code management
- Analytical and critical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and drive to the
- Thorough understanding of design tradeoffs, and how they
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to work in cooperative team
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- Angular
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– E-commerce Industry
– Fully remote work – Full time & Long-term contract
– International Exposure
– 40 weekly hours (50% during US working hours)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime