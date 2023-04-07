ASP.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you driven, dependable, and resourceful?

One of our clients based in the US are looking for an experienced ASP.Net Developer to join their team working remotely form South Africa.

Responsibilities:

What you will be doing:

Designing, developing, and extending Enterprise applications using the latest Microsoft, AWS, and open source

Collaborating with professionals from multiple departments and conducting analysis of organizational requirements to determine functional and non-functional requirements.

De?ning system speci?cations and work?ows based on the system

Designing an extensible database

Design, build and maintain efficient and reusable

Designing, creating and reviewing testing

De?ning data transmission

Creating development guidelines, standards and work?ows.

Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and

Conducting technical reviews of all software

Technologies you will be working with:

Microsoft .NET Framework and Core

Angular

SQL Server

MySQL

Windows and Linux

Docker

PHP

AWS

HTML/JScript Frameworks

MS Access

Third party integrations (i.e. Zappier/Webhooks)

Git

Prometheus/Grafana

Worked with something great and you think your experience with it will bene?t us? Let us know and it may become part of our development roadmap discussions.

Qualifications

Required Experience / Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

5+ years Enterprise full-stack software development experience (C#, asp.net preferred)

4+ years Microsoft .NET

Microsoft SQL Server development (T-SQL)

Experience with source code management

Analytical and critical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and drive to the

Thorough understanding of design tradeoffs, and how they

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to work in cooperative team

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

Angular

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– E-commerce Industry

– Fully remote work – Full time & Long-term contract

– International Exposure

– 40 weekly hours (50% during US working hours)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

