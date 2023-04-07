JAVA EE DEVELOPER

The following online tests needs to be submitted with each submission:
- IKM – JAVA ENTERPRISE EDITION 7+
Or Code in Game Java EE 7+ test results
REQUIREMENTS
quick turnaround cycles, to meet business and regulatory requirements.
Job Summary
We are looking for experienced Senior Full Stack Java EE Developers, with Angular skills, to join our customer’s team. The
ideal candidate will have strong knowledge of Java EE technologies, Angular, Databases, Web Services and software
development processes. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining highly scalable
applications and services using Java EE technologies.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain highly scalable applications and services using Java EE and Angular technologies.
- Develop and maintain web services using Java EE technologies.
- Develop and maintain databases using Java EE technologies.
- Create and maintain technical documentation.
- Analyse and optimize applications for performance.
- Troubleshoot and debug existing applications.
- Work with other departments to ensure project requirements are met.
- Stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends in the Java EE field.
Requirements
- 8+ years of experience developing applications and services using Java EE technologies. Customer is currently on Java EE7
- Strong knowledge of Angular front-end technologies. Angular 4+ experience is required. Currently the customer is on
Angular 10.
- Strong knowledge of Java EE technologies, databases, web services, and software development processes.
- Strong knowledge in Enterprise Beans, such as Session Beans and Entity Beans. Needs to be able to write it from scratch.
- Strong knowledge in SQL queries with the ability to read and code complex queries.
- Basic knowledge around Kubernetes services will be advantageous.
- Writing Linux scripts will be advantageous.
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Desired Skills:
- ENTERPRISE BEANS
- SESSION BEANS
- ENTITY BEANS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years