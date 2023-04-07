JAVA EE DEVELOPER – Gauteng Bryanston

REQUIREMENTS

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

quick turnaround cycles, to meet business and regulatory requirements.

Job Summary

We are looking for experienced Senior Full Stack Java EE Developers, with Angular skills, to join our customer’s team. The

ideal candidate will have strong knowledge of Java EE technologies, Angular, Databases, Web Services and software

development processes. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining highly scalable

applications and services using Java EE technologies.

Responsibilities