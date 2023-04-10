Senior Java Developer

Job Description
- 5+ years software development experience
- Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience
- JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0
- Web Services
- Micro-Services Architecture
- Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL
Competencies required:
- High learning agility
- Independent self-starter that is curious and with the aptitude to solve, find solutions, learn and upskill
Key accountability:
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems
(Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
- Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to
enable the operational feasibility of solutions
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
- Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability,
scalability & resilience
- Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
- Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
- Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle
- e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
- Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications
Desired Skills:
- Java
- java8
- Hibernate Integration 5.0
- java spring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years