Senior Java Developer

Apr 10, 2023

Job Description

  • 5+ years software development experience
  • Min 5 years JAVA 8 or 11 Programming (JAVA SE 8 /11) experience
  • JAVA Spring and Hibernate Integration 5.0
  • Web Services
  • Micro-Services Architecture
  • Microsoft SQL/PostgreSQL

Competencies required:

  • High learning agility
  • Independent self-starter that is curious and with the aptitude to solve, find solutions, learn and upskill

Key accountability:

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems

(Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions

  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to

enable the operational feasibility of solutions

  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability,

scalability & resilience

  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle
  • e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • java8
  • Hibernate Integration 5.0
  • java spring

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

