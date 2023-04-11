Application Developer

Apr 11, 2023

Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a permanent contract at Springs.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient)

  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Experience Required:

  • Six (6) + years’ experience as a Software Developer in the Microsoft space

  • Extensive experience in .NET Framework

  • Extensive experience in .NET Core(at least 3.1)

  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

  • Experience with debugging, performance profiling

  • Blazor server experience

  • Mobile Development experience

  • DevOps experience

  • Design Patterns experience

  • Windows Services / Worker Services experience

  • Microservices experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits. (Agile – scrum methodology);

  • Assist with software and hardware architecture design and documentation;

  • Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

  • Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards;

  • Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code;

  • Package and support deployment of releases;

  • Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

  • Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;

  • Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;

  • Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected

  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

  • Research and evaluate a variety of software products; and

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

  • Must be able to thrive in a Team environment;

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills)

  • Uses own initiative and can work independently

  • Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

  • Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *