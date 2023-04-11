Application Developer – Gauteng

Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a permanent contract at Springs.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient)
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.
Experience Required:
- Six (6) + years’ experience as a Software Developer in the Microsoft space
- Extensive experience in .NET Framework
- Extensive experience in .NET Core(at least 3.1)
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments
- Experience with debugging, performance profiling
- Blazor server experience
- Mobile Development experience
- DevOps experience
- Design Patterns experience
- Windows Services / Worker Services experience
- Microservices experience.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits. (Agile – scrum methodology);
- Assist with software and hardware architecture design and documentation;
- Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;
- Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards;
- Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code;
- Package and support deployment of releases;
- Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;
- Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;
- Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products; and
- Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.
- Must be able to thrive in a Team environment;
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills)
- Uses own initiative and can work independently
- Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment
- Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML