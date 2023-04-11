Application Developer – Gauteng

Our client is searching for a Application Developer to join their team on a permanent contract at Springs.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient)

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Experience Required:

Six (6) + years’ experience as a Software Developer in the Microsoft space

Extensive experience in .NET Framework

Extensive experience in .NET Core(at least 3.1)

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Experience with debugging, performance profiling

Blazor server experience

Mobile Development experience

DevOps experience

Design Patterns experience

Windows Services / Worker Services experience

Microservices experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits. (Agile – scrum methodology);

Assist with software and hardware architecture design and documentation;

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards;

Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code;

Package and support deployment of releases;

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications;

Analyze and resolve technical and application problems;

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

Research and evaluate a variety of software products; and

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Must be able to thrive in a Team environment;

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills)

Uses own initiative and can work independently

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

