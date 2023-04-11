Back-end C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is seeking a Back-end C# Developer with a strong quality mindset and experience in azure cloud applications.

DUTIES:

Back-end Developer (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JIRA, Confluence, Git)

REQUIREMENTS:

5 years of professional experience in software development

3 years of experience in development of C#/.NET applications (backend)

Good knowledge of development with Azure Cloud Services

Good knowledge of automated testing on different test levels

Basic skills in software architecture & design

Proven experience with working in an agile software development process (preferably Scrum & SAFe)

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong Quality mindset

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position