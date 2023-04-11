BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Apr 11, 2023

Our client is looking for a dynamic an intermediate BI Analyst in the Cape Town area. The position is a 4 months contract (Project Based) and it is a Hybrid working model.

Mandatory Requirements

  • 6 to 10 years’ experience
  • Power BI/Salesforce experience – advantageous
  • Advance Excel – Pivot Tables/Advanced Formulas
  • SQL advantageous – Scripting and linking to Excel
  • Syspro (Advantageous)
  • Basic data manipulation skills. Something as basic as Manipulating data through a Pivot Table.
  • SQL Knowledge is a plus.
  • Experience in Reporting, Analyst or Similar role.
  • At least some experience working on an CRM system.
  • Must be available to start on 1 May 2023

Attributes

  • Logical thinker.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Have a willing to help attitude.
  • Great listening skills.
  • Attention to Detail – Very detail orientated.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Salesforce

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *