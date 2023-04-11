BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Our client is looking for a dynamic an intermediate BI Analyst in the Cape Town area. The position is a 4 months contract (Project Based) and it is a Hybrid working model.

Mandatory Requirements

6 to 10 years’ experience

Power BI/Salesforce experience – advantageous

Advance Excel – Pivot Tables/Advanced Formulas

SQL advantageous – Scripting and linking to Excel

Syspro (Advantageous)

Basic data manipulation skills. Something as basic as Manipulating data through a Pivot Table.

SQL Knowledge is a plus.

Experience in Reporting, Analyst or Similar role.

At least some experience working on an CRM system.

Must be available to start on 1 May 2023

Attributes

Logical thinker.

Good communication skills.

Have a willing to help attitude.

Great listening skills.

Attention to Detail – Very detail orientated.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Salesforce

