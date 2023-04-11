BI Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Our client is looking for a dynamic an intermediate BI Analyst in the Cape Town area. The position is a 4 months contract (Project Based) and it is a Hybrid working model.
Mandatory Requirements
- 6 to 10 years’ experience
- Power BI/Salesforce experience – advantageous
- Advance Excel – Pivot Tables/Advanced Formulas
- SQL advantageous – Scripting and linking to Excel
- Syspro (Advantageous)
- Basic data manipulation skills. Something as basic as Manipulating data through a Pivot Table.
- SQL Knowledge is a plus.
- Experience in Reporting, Analyst or Similar role.
- At least some experience working on an CRM system.
- Must be available to start on 1 May 2023
Attributes
- Logical thinker.
- Good communication skills.
- Have a willing to help attitude.
- Great listening skills.
- Attention to Detail – Very detail orientated.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Salesforce