My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.
- Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams
- Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements
- Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders that includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
Experience
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA) (advantageous)
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry (required)
- Investment management industry experience (very advantageous)
- Experience as a seasoned Business Analyst working on large transformation programmes
- Demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst across technology and business domains (required)
Competencies
- Detail orientated
- Big picture thinking
- Client focused
- Collaborates
- Drive results
- Taking ownership
- Cultivate innovation
- Be resilient
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Strong facilitation and negotiation skills
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving
- Information gathering
- Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills
- Planning, prioritising, and organizing
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently / under pressure
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Financial Services
- Business Analysis