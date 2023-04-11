Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector amongst others. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how happy they are

Role Responsibilities:

Develop a strong understanding of existing e-learning products and the business processes of the end user.

Use market research, client support, and client feedback to translate business and product requirements into product features and solutions.

Evaluate and document requests from potential customers to inform product roadmap and feature improvements.

Collaborate with other team members to draw up and maintain a product roadmap that enables competitive e-learning product offerings to best serve clients.

Maintain a product backlog to implement the roadmap and work with UX/UI design contractors for features requiring front-end design.

Write specifications for backlog items using Confluence and Jira and write test cases where needed.

Explain specifications and perform estimations with the team in refinement sessions and translate complex technical concepts into simple language.

Drive forward potential client and existing client engagements.

Participate in custom development and may be responsible for the analysis and design of business processes and functionality for the implementation of custom client systems.

Run sprint planning, review, and refinement sessions for product development.

Support incoming requests and offer relevant and effective resolutions based on investigation.

Configure e-learning environment with relevant configurations and integrations.

Give the team clear guidance on support item priorities and what to deliver next based on those priorities and analyse support each month to identify product improvements and processes that could avoid recurring support tasks.

Maintain version documentation for the product and custom clients/installations and apply defined support standards.

Attend and participate in support retrospectives and organise and present concept webinars.

Work with the Business Analyst and perform support team administration.

Provide regular feedback regarding project progress, risks, issues, scope creep, etc.

Provide input into personal development reviews for the team(s) they are involved in.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor degree or similar qualification.

Formal training in requirements analysis would be nice

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess 5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst

Experienced in working with Scrum methodology.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced and scaling environment.

Passionate about client satisfaction and delivering an excellent user experience.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Applied understanding of teaching, instructional design, and education administration.

Technical proficiency in education technology, SaaS, system integration (e.g. LTI, APIs), BI technologies, and student information systems would be a wonderful additional skill

Familiarity with software implementation life-cycle and industry-standard methodologies.

Knowledge of business process design principles and concepts.

Capable of developing application and data integration specifications.

Ability to translate business requirements into functional designs.

Competent in contributing to the technical implementation of workable designs.

Knowledge of object-oriented concepts.

Adaptable to shifting priorities and changes in project focus.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Scrum

SaaS

Learn more/Apply for this position