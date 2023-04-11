Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Building relationships with all key stakeholders that includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

Experience

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA) (advantageous)

Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry (required)

Investment management industry experience (very advantageous)

Experience as a seasoned Business Analyst working on large transformation programmes

Demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst across technology and business domains (required)

Competencies

Detail orientated

Big picture thinking

Client focused

Collaborates

Drive results

Taking ownership

Cultivate innovation

Be resilient

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Strong facilitation and negotiation skills

Analytical thinking and problem-solving

Information gathering

Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills

Planning, prioritising, and organizing

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Teamwork

Ability to work independently / under pressure

Honesty, integrity, and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

