Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities
- Elicit, analyze, document, and maintain business requirements and functional specifications for more than one project at a time which may be at different stages of the project and development lifecycles
- Vendor engagement across some of the project’s life cycle
- Conceptualization, proposal of solutions and provide assistance into business case development
- Analyze and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business and end users
- Ensure strategic and project objectives are met by validating that requirements and solutions will deliver on those agreed objectives
- Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery
- Participate in quality assurance, user acceptance testing as well as demo’s and training of new solutions
- Provide support and collaborate with project management
- For specific projects, provide change management and training
- Comply with company policies and procedures, standards, and methodologies
- Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short-term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes
- Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting
Experience
- Degree related to commerce, analysis, or information / technology systems e.g., B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate / diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g., CBAP, FTI – BA
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Business, data, and system integration experience, within a financial services operations environment – workflow (preferably with Microsoft D365, telephony (preferably Avaya), and Digital solutions
- The incumbent should be solution orientated with a forward thinking and business sense mindset / skillset (also for business case formulation)
- Agile experience would be advantageous, participate in the Client’s project methodologies, processes and ceremonies with BITS teams to ensure execution and delivery of initiatives
- Writing project concept briefs and proposals, building business models and roadmaps, writing business requirements and user stories
- Assisting business with cost estimation, budget management, target setting, assisting with the building of business cases, defining benefits
- Requirements elicitation, workshop facilitation, conducting demo’s and communication with stakeholders both internal and external, in business or technical terms, and at different levels of the organization
- Building presentations, creating visual representation of requirements, architecture or designs, creating wireframes and prototypes, provide input to and working with solution architecture
- Working with systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies across small to large complex projects incl. experience with agile scrum, scrum master role, sprint planning, managing product backlogs, writing user stories, running inception phases, agile reporting, etc.
- Liaising and collaborating with project resources e.g., project managers, developers, other business analysts, test analysts and change managers at different levels of the organization and across multiple teams
- Data analysis, defining data and analytics requirements and report writing
- Customer journey mapping, user impact analysis or use of process modeling methodologies and tools
- Short term insurance or financial services industry
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
- Gap Analysis
- Business optimizations
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- Microsoft
- SDLC
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years