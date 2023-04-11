Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities

Elicit, analyze, document, and maintain business requirements and functional specifications for more than one project at a time which may be at different stages of the project and development lifecycles

Vendor engagement across some of the project’s life cycle

Conceptualization, proposal of solutions and provide assistance into business case development

Analyze and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business and end users

Ensure strategic and project objectives are met by validating that requirements and solutions will deliver on those agreed objectives

Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery

Participate in quality assurance, user acceptance testing as well as demo’s and training of new solutions

Provide support and collaborate with project management

For specific projects, provide change management and training

Comply with company policies and procedures, standards, and methodologies

Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short-term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting

Experience

Degree related to commerce, analysis, or information / technology systems e.g., B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate / diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g., CBAP, FTI – BA

Minimum 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Business, data, and system integration experience, within a financial services operations environment – workflow (preferably with Microsoft D365, telephony (preferably Avaya), and Digital solutions

The incumbent should be solution orientated with a forward thinking and business sense mindset / skillset (also for business case formulation)

Agile experience would be advantageous, participate in the Client’s project methodologies, processes and ceremonies with BITS teams to ensure execution and delivery of initiatives

Writing project concept briefs and proposals, building business models and roadmaps, writing business requirements and user stories

Assisting business with cost estimation, budget management, target setting, assisting with the building of business cases, defining benefits

Requirements elicitation, workshop facilitation, conducting demo’s and communication with stakeholders both internal and external, in business or technical terms, and at different levels of the organization

Building presentations, creating visual representation of requirements, architecture or designs, creating wireframes and prototypes, provide input to and working with solution architecture

Working with systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies across small to large complex projects incl. experience with agile scrum, scrum master role, sprint planning, managing product backlogs, writing user stories, running inception phases, agile reporting, etc.

Liaising and collaborating with project resources e.g., project managers, developers, other business analysts, test analysts and change managers at different levels of the organization and across multiple teams

Data analysis, defining data and analytics requirements and report writing

Customer journey mapping, user impact analysis or use of process modeling methodologies and tools

Short term insurance or financial services industry

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

Gap Analysis

Business optimizations

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

